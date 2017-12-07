FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-based stock ETFs attract $14.6 bln of inflows, largest since June -Lipper
#Financials
December 7, 2017 / 11:07 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

U.S.-based stock ETFs attract $14.6 bln of inflows, largest since June -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S.-based stock ETFs attracted $14.6 billion of inflows in the week ended Wednesday, their 10th consecutive week of inflows and the largest since June, illustrating investors’ appetite for low-cost exposure to record-high stock markets.

Risk appetite was also reflected in high-quality bonds. U.S.-based investment-grade corporate bond funds attracted $622 million of inflows in the week ended Wednesday, their 12th straight week of inflows, according to Lipper data. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
