NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Investors stockpiled $19.3 billion in U.S.-based equity funds during October, ending a streak of outflows for the funds since May, according to Lipper data on Thursday.

The funds also pulled in $3.6 billion during their fourth straight week of inflows, according to the research service. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Sandra Maler)