NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Investors poured $4.1 billion into stock funds focused outside the United States during the most recent week, dodging risks at home, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Domestic stocks funds took in just $631 million during the week through November 8, Lipper said. The data covers mutual funds and exchange-traded funds based in the United States. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)