NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. fund investors waded back into equities during the latest week, channeling the most cash into the stock market since late August, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

Stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the United States pulled in $2.9 billion in the week ended Oct. 11, according to the research service. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by James Dalgleish)