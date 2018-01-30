FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Markets News
January 30, 2018 / 9:10 AM / a day ago

India's IOC Q3 profit nearly doubles, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd said its third-quarter profit nearly doubled, handily beating estimates.

Net profit surged 97 percent to 78.83 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 39.95 billion rupees a year earlier. bit.ly/2nnsaHG

Analysts on average expected a profit of 51.49 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.

Average gross refining margin improved to $8.28 per barrel in the April-December period from $7.36 per barrel in the year-ago period, the country’s top refiner said on Tuesday.

Shares of the company rose 3.8 percent to 414.85 rupees in a broader Mumbai market that was trading down 0.69 percent.

($1 = 63.7300 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.