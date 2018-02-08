FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Financials
February 8, 2018 / 11:26 AM / a day ago

IoIs for Greece 7yr over EUR6bn, guidance 3.5%/3.625%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 8 (IFR) -

* IoIs EUR6bn+ (300m JLM). Guidance 3.5%/3.625%. (11:23am)

* IPTs 3.75% area, benchmark size, tbp today. Due 15 Feb 2025, pay 15 Feb, English law, Athens listing, 1k/1k denoms, ISIN GR0118017657. Citi is B&D. (8:54am)

The Hellenic Republic, (Moody’s Caa2 (positive), S&P B (positive), Fitch B- (positive), DBRS CCCH (positive)) has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan and Nomura as Joint Lead Managers for a new offering (the “Offering”) of euro-denominated Reg S Cat1, 144Aa eligible, CACs benchmark bonds to be issued in dematerialised registered form carrying a 7-year maturity (the “Bonds”). The syndicated transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA stabilisation. (Reported Feb 1 by IFR; mandate formally announced Feb 5)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.