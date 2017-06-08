FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi's IPIC returns to profit as impairments drop
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi's IPIC returns to profit as impairments drop

2 Min Read

(Adds details, context)

By Stanley Carvalho

ABU DHABI, June 8 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's state investor International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), which merged with state investment fund Mubadala Development Company last month, said it returned to profit in 2016, helped by a sharp drop in impairments and lower feedstock costs.

IPIC owns energy assets across the world, including Spanish firm Cepsa and Canadian petrochemical maker NOVA Chemicals, and a majority stake in Austrian plastics company Borealis.

It reported on Thursday a net profit attributable to equity holders of $446 million in 2016. In 2015 it had fallen into the red with a net loss of $2.6 billion.

Revenues for 2016 fell to $33.8 billion, from $35.8 billion in 2015 due to lower oil prices.

Despite lower revenues, IPIC made a profit thanks to lower feedstock costs, higher petrochemicals industry margins and lower impairments across the group, it said.

Impairments fell sharply to $180 million in 2016 compared to $4.8 billion in the previous year, its financial statement showed.

The firm's total assets stood at $55 billion at the end of 2016, slightly lower than $57 billion in 2015, and its net debt decreased to $19.7 billion in 2016 from $22.2 billion in 2015.

Earlier this year IPIC and Malaysia's state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) reached an agreement to settle a debt dispute.

IPIC and Mubadala Development Company began operations as a merged entity on May 1 this year.

The merged entity, Mubadala Investment Company, is active in 13 business sectors in more than 30 countries. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.