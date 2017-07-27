FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
July 27, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 13 days ago

Pharma group Ipsen raises margin target after strong H1

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - French pharmaceutical group Ipsen raised its annual margin target on Thursday on the back of a strong first half, boosted by its core speciality care business which includes oncology and endocrinology products.

The group now expects its operating margin for the year to exceed 25 percent, up from 24 percent previously, helped by stronger than forecast speciality care sales.

It now expects sales for the speciality care business which includes cancer drug Cabometyx and hormone-disorder treatment drug Somatuline to grow more than 24 percent over the year, up six points from prior guidance.

Ipsen said revenues for the first six months of the year were up 18.8 percent at 919.5 million euros ($1.08 billion), with speciality care making up over four fifths of the total.

$1 = 0.8516 euros Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Mark Potter

