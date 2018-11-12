Apple supplier IQE warns on full-year results

(Reuters) - British chipmaker IQE Plc warned on Monday that its current-year financial results would be lower, after fellow Apple supplier Lumentum cut its quarterly forecast, citing lower orders by a major customer.

Lumentum Holdings Inc said it received a request from one of its largest customers to reduce shipments for laser diodes for 3D sensing in the second quarter. Analysts said the customer could be Apple Inc.

IQE shares plunged 15 percent in trading on Monday.