Iran civil aviation "cannot confirm" wreckage of crashed plane was found: state TV

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation said on Monday it could not confirm reports that the wreckage had been found of an Iranian plane that crashed with 65 people on board on Sunday in central Iran, state television reported.

Earlier, the deputy governor of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province was quoted by state media as saying that the wreckage had been located near Dengezlu village, in Semirom county, in Isfahan province.