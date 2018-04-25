FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 7:57 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Iran detains British-Iranian academic - New York-based rights group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A British-Iranian academic was detained in Iran by the country’s Revolutionary Guards in mid-April, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran reported on Wednesday.

Abbas Edalat, a professor of computer science and mathematics at Imperial College in London, had travelled to Iran from his home in London at an unknown date for academic purposes, according to CHRI.

At least three other British-Iranian dual citizens are known to be held in the Islamic Republic.

Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Mark Heinrich

