Crashed plane belonged to military, 15 people killed - army cited by news agency

Dubai (Reuters) - Iran’s army said a cargo plane that crashed in Iran’s Alborz province on Monday was a military plane and that 15 out of the 16 people on board had been killed, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

“A Boeing cargo 707 place carrying meat from Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan had an emergency landing at Fath airport today ... the flight engineer has been dispatched to the hospital,” the army said in a statement carried by Fars.

Earlier Iranian state media said 10 people were on board of the crashed plane.