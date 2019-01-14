Iran says seven bodies of people from crashed cargo plane found - TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said bodies of seven people who died in a cargo plane crash near the Iranian city of Karaj have been found, state TV reported, adding that search continued for others on board.

“We have recovered seven bodies from the wreckage of the plane ... the search continues,” the head of Iran’s emergency department, Pirhossein Kolivand told state TV.

A Boeing 707 cargo plane with nine people on board crashed on Monday near Iran’s Fath airport, west of the capital, Tehran, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.