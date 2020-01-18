Black boxes of shot-down Ukrainian airliner will be sent to Ukraine: Iranian news agency

FILE PHOTO: General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines plane that was shot down by Iran's military over the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020 is seen in this screen grab obtained from a social media video via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - The black boxes of the Ukrainian airliner which was accidentally shot down by Iranian forces this month will be sent to Ukraine, the Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

All 176 people aboard the plane were killed.