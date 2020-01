A relative of a victim of the Ukraine International Airlines PS 752 plane that crashed after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport reacts at Boryspil International Airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Engine failure caused the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, rather than a missile attack or act of terrorism, the Ukrainian embassy to Iran said on Wednesday, citing preliminary information.

In a statement, the embassy also said that 168 people had bought tickets for the flight.