General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020 is seen in this screen grab obtained from a social media video via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards accepts full responsibility for the downing of a Ukrainian airliner, a senior commander of the guards said in a video posted online by state TV on Saturday.

“I wish I could die and not witness such an accident,” aerospace division head Amirali Hajizadeh said.