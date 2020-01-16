Countries demand Iran compensate relatives of plane-crash victims

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks during a news conference, standing next to Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko, Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Idrees Zaman and British MP Andrew Murrison, after a meeting of the International Coordination and Response Group for the families of the victims of the Ukraine International flight which crashed in Iran, at the High Commission of Canada in London, Britain January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Five countries whose citizens died when Iran shot down an airliner last week said on Thursday that Tehran should pay compensation to families of the victims.

Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and Britain said Iran should hold a “thorough, independent and transparent international investigation open to grieving nations,” in a statement issued after a meeting of officials in London.

The countries said they welcomed Iran’s engagement to date.