Pompeo offers Ukraine's Zelenskiy U.S. help in Iran crash probe

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo departs following a briefing on developments with Iran after attacks by Iran on U.S. forces in Iraq, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy U.S. help in the investigation of a Ukrainian plane crash in Iran.

Pompeo said he expressed his condolences for the lives lost in Wednesday’s crash, which Western authorities say might have been caused by a missile. Iran has denied the Boeing 737-800 was downed by a missile.

“We stand with #Ukraine and are ready to offer our support and assistance in the ongoing investigation,” he said in a Twitter post.