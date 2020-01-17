Iranian representative coming to Ukraine next week, Kiev says

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko speaks to Reuters on the sidelines of an official visit to Singapore, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Aradhana Aravindan

KIEV (Reuters) - An Iranian representative will travel to Ukraine next week following the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran last week, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told parliament on Friday.

He said Iran was willing to pass on to Ukraine the data and voice recorders from the flight after they had been examined by a joint investigation team comprising experts from Iran, Canada and Ukraine.

The airliner was struck by a missile on Jan. 8 shortly after leaving Tehran en route to Kiev. Iran admitted on Saturday it had shot down the plane in error.