Iran's Zarif says Ukrainian plane crash caused by human error and 'U.S. adventurism'

General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020 is seen in this screen grab obtained from a social media video via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Ukrainian plane crash earlier this week was caused by human error and “U.S. adventurism”, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Saturday.

“A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by U.S. adventurism led to disaster,” Zarif wrote on Twitter. “Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.”