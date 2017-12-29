FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. condemns arrest of peaceful protesters in Iran
Sections
Featured
Russian tankers fuelled North Korea via transfers at sea
Exclusive
World
Russian tankers fuelled North Korea via transfers at sea
South Korean students dive into virtual currency frenzy
Cryptocurrency
South Korean students dive into virtual currency frenzy
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
Yearender
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 29, 2017 / 10:45 PM / a day ago

U.S. condemns arrest of peaceful protesters in Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday strongly condemned the arrest of peaceful protesters in Iran and urged “all nations to publicly support the Iranian people and their demands for basic rights and an end to corruption,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Demonstrators chanted anti-government slogans in several cities across Iran on Friday, Iranian news agencies and social media reports said, as price protests turned into the largest wave of demonstrations since nationwide pro-reform unrest in 2009.

Reporting by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.