World News
December 25, 2019 / 9:40 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Iran launches rescue after military plane crashes

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - An Iranian MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in the northwest of the country on Wednesday, prompting a rescue operation for the pilot, state media quoted Iran’s armed forces as saying.

The military said in a statement that rescue teams were sent to the remote mountainous area but that they faced bad weather and snow-covered terrain, the state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Earlier reports by local news agencies said the plane had two pilots who were both killed.

Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh and Dubai newsroom; Editing by Gareth Jones and Edmund Blair

