Iran says fire at South Pars gas platform contained, no fatalities: SHANA

DUBAI (Reuters) - A fire that broke out on a platform of the South Pars gas field in the Gulf on Wednesday has been contained and no fatalities were reported, Iran’s oil ministry news agency SHANA said.

The South Pars field is the world’s largest gas field, and is shared between Iran and Qatar. It is being developed in 24 phases.

Iran’s Students News Agency ISNA said the fire had been contained. State TV said the cause of the fire was under investigation and there were no reports of disruptions to operations at the field.

“No one was reportedly killed by the fire at platform SPG9,” the head of the Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) Mohammad Meshkinfam told SHANA, adding that all staff had been evacuated before the fire took hold.

Several fireboats were dispatched to extinguish the fire, he said.