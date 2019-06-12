Iran says platform caught fire at South Pars gas field, no fatalities: SHANA

DUBAI (Reuters) - A platform of the South Pars gas field in the Persian Gulf caught fire on Wednesday, Iran’s Oil Ministry said on its website, but no fatalities were reported.

Iran’s Students News Agency ISNA said the fire has been contained.

“No one was reportedly killed by the fire at platform SPG9,” the head of the Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) Mohammad Meshkinfam told SHANA, adding that all staff had been evacuated before the fire took hold.

He said that several fireboats were dispatched to extinguish the fire.

The South Pars field is the world’s largest gas field, shared between Iran and Qatar. It is being developed in 24 phases.