Flash floods kill at least 11 in southern Iran, 35 injured: TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - At least 11 people were killed in flash floods in Iran’s southern province of Fars, Iranian state TV reported on Monday.

The floods follow heavy rains elsewhere in Iran, with more than 56,000 people living in 270 villages and small towns in the northern provinces of Mazandaran and Golestan along the Caspian Sea affected in recent days, state TV reported.

“At least 11 people were killed and 35 were injured in the Fars province,” the head of Iran’s emergency medical services, Pirhossein Kolivand, said.

Iranian state TV said several provinces were on high alert for imminent flooding because of heavy rains.