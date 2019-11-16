Top News
November 16, 2019 / 10:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

One killed in Iran protests against fuel price hike - ISNA

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - One person was killed in the Iranian city of Sirjan during protests that erupted after President Hassan Rouhani’s government imposed gasoline rationing and price hikes of at least 50 percent, Iranian ISNA news agency reported on Saturday.

“One person was killed in Sirjan but ... we are investigating whether he was killed by the security forces who were trying to bring back calm to the city,” ISNA quoted local official Mohammad Mahmoudabadi as saying.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by David Evans

