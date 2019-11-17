Khamenei blames counter-revolution, enemies for 'sabotage' in Iran gasoline price protests

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during Friday prayers in Tehran, September 14, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed gasoline price increases that have sparked protests across the country, blaming opponents of the Islamic Republic and foreign enemies for “sabotage”, state television reported.

“Some people are no doubt worried by this decision ... but sabotage and arson is done by hooligans not our people. The counter-revolution and Iran’s enemies have always supported sabotage and breaches of security and continue to do so,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, according to state TV.

Khamenei said the increase in gasoline prices was based on expert opinion and should be backed, the TV added.