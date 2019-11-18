World News
Iran's Guards warn protesters of 'decisive' action if unrest continues

People stop their cars in a highway to show their protest for increased gas price in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards warned anti-government protesters of “decisive” action if unrest over gasoline price hikes do not cease, state television reported on Monday.

The warning appeared to hint at a looming crackdown on protests that flared nationwide in response to an official announcement on Friday of gasoline rationing and price hikes of at least 50 percent. [nL5N27X0LP]

“If necessary we will take decisive and revolutionary action against any continued moves to disturb the people’s peace and security,” the Guards said in a statement carried by state media.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Heinrich

