World News
January 17, 2020 / 9:26 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Iran's Khamenei says Europeans cannot be trusted in nuclear row

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during Friday prayers in Tehran September 14, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that three European states who were party to a nuclear pact from which the United States has already withdrawn could not be trusted, and their actions to put pressure on Iran would not work.

In a Friday prayers sermon, Khamenei told thousands of worshippers that the European states “cannot be trusted”, after Britain, France and Germany triggered a formal dispute mechanism in the agreement, which could lead to U.N. sanctions being reimposed.

He also accused Iran’s “enemies”, a term that usually refers to Washington and its allies, of trying to use Iran’s accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner to overshadow a public show of grief following the U.S. killing of an Iranian general.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi and Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Edmund Blair and Kevin Liffey

