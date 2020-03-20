Khamenei says U.S. sanctions forced Iran to become 'self-sufficient'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves to worshipers at the University of Tehran August 19, 2005. Khamenei on Friday reiterated that the Islamic state had no interest in atomic arms but would never halt its nuclear programme. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi RH/TC

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a live speech on state TV for the start of Iranian new year, said the United States’ sanctions has forced the country to become self-sufficient, calling on Iranians to preserve unity.

“With unity we put behind a very difficult year ... I thank Iranians for displaying a significant show of unity and solidarity ... I am naming the new year, the year of jump in production,” Khamenei said.

“Iran benefited from America’s sanctions. It made us self-sufficient in all areas.”