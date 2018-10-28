Iran's Khamenei calls for fight against enemy 'infiltration' - state TV

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves his hand to thousands of Basij members at Azadi stadium in Tehran, Iran October 4, 2018. Khamenei.ir/ Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Sunday for the stepping up of efforts to fight enemy “infiltration” in a speech to officials in charge of cyber defence, state television reported.

“In the face of the enemy’s complex practices, our civil defence should ... confront infiltration through scientific, accurate, and up-to-date ... action,” Ayatollah Khamenei told civil defence officials, who are in charge of areas including cyber defence.

The television report did not give details of the “infiltration” Khamenei was referring to. Iranian officials have long warned about Western cultural influences through entertainment, social media and the Internet as a threat against Islamic and revolutionary values.