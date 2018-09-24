FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 1:07 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Iran's Khamenei says the attackers were paid by Saudis and UAE

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Monday that the attackers who killed 25 people at a military parade were paid by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and Iran would “severely punish” those behind the attack.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during Friday prayers in Tehran, September 14, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

“Based on reports, this cowardly act was done by people who the Americans come to help when they are trapped in Syria and Iraq, and are paid by Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” Khamenei was quoted as saying on his official website.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
