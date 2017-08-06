FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
Iranian soldier opens fire on fellow soldiers, injuring 10: Mehr
#World News
August 6, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 6 days ago

Iranian soldier opens fire on fellow soldiers, injuring 10: Mehr

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Iranian soldier opened fire on fellow soldiers at a military air base about 10 km (6 miles) south of Tehran on Sunday, injuring 10 of them, according to Mehr News.

Local health officials told Mehr that 10 soldiers had been admitted to hospital after the shooting but there was no further information on how many might have been injured or killed.

Last month, an Iranian serviceman shot dead three fellow soldiers at a barracks in the town of Abyek, about 40 km (25 miles) northwest of Tehran. He also injured six others before shooting himself, the Iranian Students’ News Agency reported.

In that case, the shooter, who survived, had gone through an episode of "temporary psychosis", medical officials told ISNA.

Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Louise Ireland

