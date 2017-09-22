FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rouhani says Iran will strengthen its missile capabilities - state TV
September 22, 2017 / 6:33 AM / 25 days ago

Rouhani says Iran will strengthen its missile capabilities - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iran will strengthen its missile capabilities and will not seek permission from any country to do so, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday in an address to a parade of armed forces in the capital Tehran.

“We will increase our military power as a deterrent. We will strengthen our missile capabilities ... We will not seek permission from anyone to defend our country,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast on state television. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

