June 19, 2018 / 7:38 AM / in 35 minutes

Iran's Revolutionary Guards: No plans to increase missile range

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran has no plans currently to extend the range of its missiles as their 2,000-km (1,240-mile) reach is enough to protect the country, the Revolutionary Guards commander said on Tuesday.

Iran's Revolutionary guards commander Mohammad Ali Jafari speaks during a conference to mark the martyrs of terrorism in Tehran September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/Files

“We have the scientific ability to increase our missile range but it is not our current policy since most of the enemies’ strategic targets are already within this 2,000-km range. This range is enough to protect the Islamic Republic...,” Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

President Donald Trump withdrew the United States last month from the 2015 accord between Iran and world powers that curbed Tehran’s nuclear activity in exchange for sanctions relief.

He said the deal was deeply flawed as it had not curbed Iran’s ballistic missile programme or reined in its support for proxies in conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly said its ballistic missiles are solely defensive and they, along with its support for allies elsewhere in the Middle East, are not negotiable.

Jafari said on Tuesday previous negotiations with the United States about Iran’s nuclear programme were “an exception”, and called Iranian politicians and activists who have favoured fresh talks with Trump as “traitors and anti-revolutionaries”.

Jafari said previously that the range of Iran’s ballistic missiles was based on limits set by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who commands the armed forces.

Iran has one of the Middle East’s largest missile programmes and some of its precision-guided missiles have the range to strike arch-adversary Israel, which is widely believed to be the only country in the Middle East with nuclear weapons.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
