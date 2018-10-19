FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 19, 2018 / 11:45 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Anti-money laundering body gives Iran until February to complete reforms

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The international group that monitors money laundering worldwide (FATF) said on Friday Iran had until February to complete reforms that would bring it into line with global norms or face consequences.

“The Financial Action Task Force decided at its meeting this week to continue the suspension of counter-measures,” it said in a statement. “However, the FATF expresses its disappointment that the majority of the Action Plan remains outstanding and expects Iran to proceed swiftly in the reform path.”

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; writing by John Irish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.