Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
October 9, 2017 / 11:05 AM / in 9 days

UK PM May and Israel's Netanyahu: need to be 'clear-eyed' on Iran threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opens the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Gali Tibbon/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and Israel agree on the need to be “clear-eyed” about the threat Iran poses to the Middle East, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday following a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“They agreed that the international community needed to be clear-eyed about the threat that Iran poses to the Gulf and the wider Middle East, and that the international community should continue working together to push back against Iran’s destabilising regional activity,” the spokesman said in a statement.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

