UK PM May and Israel's Netanyahu: need to be 'clear-eyed' on Iran threat

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and Israel agree on the need to be “clear-eyed” about the threat Iran poses to the Middle East, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday following a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“They agreed that the international community needed to be clear-eyed about the threat that Iran poses to the Gulf and the wider Middle East, and that the international community should continue working together to push back against Iran’s destabilising regional activity,” the spokesman said in a statement.