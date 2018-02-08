Britain says wants to save Iran deal, working to address U.S. concerns

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it was working with its partners to tackle U.S. concerns over a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, but said Tehran must avoid actions that threaten regional security.

“We and our European partners are absolutely clear. We want the deal to succeed,” Britain’s Minister for the Middle East, Alistair Burt, told a Euromoney Iran conference in Paris.

“We don’t want to see the JCPOA (deal with Iran) go down and are working with our European partners to mitigate concerns the United States may have to ensure it continues.”