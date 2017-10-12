FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain will not speculate on possible U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal - PM May's spokesman
October 12, 2017 / 10:28 AM / in 9 days

Britain will not speculate on possible U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal - PM May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not speculate on what will happen if the United States withdraws from an international deal to curb Iran’s nuclear programme, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Thursday.

He said Britain’s government has been crystal clear about the importance of the deal and its ongoing commitment to it.

“As for speculating on what happens next, I‘m not going to do that,” the spokesman said when asked about a possible U.S. decision to decertify the deal.

Reporting by William James; writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison

