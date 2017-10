LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain is concerned by the implications of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision not to recertify an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme, junior foreign office minister Alistair Burt told parliament on Monday.

“The government takes note of President Trump’s decision not to recertify the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and is concerned by the implications,” Burt said. (Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton)