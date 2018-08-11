FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
August 11, 2018 / 3:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

China's CNPC takes over Total's share in Iran gas project - Iranian agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - China’s state-owned energy major CNPC has taken over the share in Iran’s South Pars gas project held by France’s Total, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

Total has said it would pull out unless it secured a U.S. sanctions waiver.

“China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) has replaced Total of France with a 80.1 percent stake in the phase 11 of the South Pars (gas field),” IRNA quoted Mohammad Mostafavi, director of investment of Iran’s state oil firm NIOC, as saying.

There was no immediate confirmation of the report by CNPC.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.