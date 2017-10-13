FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Republican McCarthy wants to fix Iran nuclear deal
October 13, 2017 / 6:10 PM / 8 days ago

U.S. House Republican McCarthy wants to fix Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The No. 2 U.S. House of Representatives Republican, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, said on Friday he was committed to working with President Donald Trump to fix the Iran nuclear agreement but did not advocate ending the deal.

House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks at a news conference at the Republican National Committee Building in Washington, D.C., U.S. May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

McCarthy is one of the congressional leaders allowed under a 2015 law to introduce legislation that, if passed, would have immediately reimposed U.S. sanctions on Iran’s nuclear programme lifted under the international nuclear accord. His comment was an indication that the Republican-controlled Congress does not intend to pursue that course.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

