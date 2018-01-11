FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ahead of U.S. decision, Macron tells Trump of need to abide by Iran deal
Sections
Featured
Pakistan army chief says nation felt 'betrayed' at U.S. criticism
PAKISTAN
Pakistan army chief says nation felt 'betrayed' at U.S. criticism
Better-than-expected profit for Infosys in third quarter
Company Results
Better-than-expected profit for Infosys in third quarter
New face emerges in Hong Kong democracy movement
ASIA
New face emerges in Hong Kong democracy movement
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 11, 2018 / 8:56 PM / a day ago

Ahead of U.S. decision, Macron tells Trump of need to abide by Iran deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron stressed to Donald Trump in a telephone call on Thursday the importance of abiding by a nuclear deal with Iran ahead of a decision by the U.S. president that could reimpose sanctions on the country.

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures during a news conference at Chigi palace in Rome, Italy, January 11, 2018, REUTERS/Max Rossi

“The president ... recalled France’s determination in favour of a strict application of the agreement and the importance of its respect by all of its signatories,” the French presidency said in a statement.

“The proper implementation of the agreement should be accompanied by a strengthened dialogue with Iran on its ballistic programme and its regional policy, in order to guarantee better stability in the Middle East.”

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.