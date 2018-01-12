FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany to keep seeking full implementation of Iran deal - spokeswoman
January 12, 2018 / 9:12 PM / in a day

Germany to keep seeking full implementation of Iran deal - spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will consult with Britain and France on how to proceed in implementing a nuclear deal with Iran, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw from the pact if some “flaws” are not fixed.

“We will now consult with our European partners to find a common way forward,” the spokeswoman wrote in an email. “The federal government will continue to campaign for the full implementation of the nuclear agreement.”

Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Hugh Lawson

