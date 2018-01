MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow considers comments by U.S. President Donald Trump on the nuclear deal with Iran as “extremely negative”, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in remarks carried by RIA state news agency on Saturday.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing a proclamation to honor Martin Luther King Jr. day in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Trump gave the Iran nuclear deal a final reprieve on Friday but told European allies and Congress they had to work with him to fix “the disastrous flaws” in the pact or face a U.S. exit.