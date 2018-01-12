FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump to extend sanctions relief for Iran under nuclear deal -Bloomberg reporter
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
WORLD
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
SPORTS
India ruin South Africa's progress with run outs as Amla falls
India this week
EDITOR'S PICKS
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 12, 2018 / 3:01 AM / in 2 days

Trump to extend sanctions relief for Iran under nuclear deal -Bloomberg reporter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will extend sanctions relief granted to Iran under its 2015 nuclear deal with the United States and other world powers, according to a tweet by a Bloomberg reporter on Thursday.

Trump, who has vowed to scrap the nuclear pact, faces a deadline on Friday to decide on the sanctions, and a decision to withhold a waiver would have effectively ended the deal that put limits on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for easing Western sanctions.

The U.S. Congress requires the president to decide periodically whether to certify Iran’s compliance with the deal and issue a waiver to allow U.S sanctions to remain suspended.

A U.S. official said on Wednesday that if Trump was to waive the nuclear-linked sanctions, the administration would impose new, targeted measures against Iranian businesses and people.

According to the Bloomberg reporter, the White House will announce Trump’s decision mid-morning on Friday. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.