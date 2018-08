LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s vice president said on Saturday the Islamic Republic would resist pressures from U.S. sanctions by relying on its oil and other natural resources.

Iran's Vice President Eshagh Jahangiri delivers a speech in Santa Cruz de la Sierra June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil/Files

“It is a critical moment for our economy, but we are not in a dead end ... this country has plenty of human and natural resources that can rely on,” Eshagh Jahangiri was quoted as saying by the IRNA news agency.