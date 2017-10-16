FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France hopes U.S. Congress won't jeopardise Iran deal - minister
October 16, 2017 / 8:16 AM / in 8 days

France hopes U.S. Congress won't jeopardise Iran deal - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday he hoped the U.S. Congress would not jeopardise the Iranian nuclear agreement after President Donald Trump warned he might pull out.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a news conference following the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

”Following President Trump’s decision not to validate the accord, the decision doesn’t square with what we believe, what the IAEA believes, what the Germany chancellor, the British prime minister and President Macron have stated,“ he said.”

“We hope that Congress does not put this accord in jeopardy.”

In arriving to host EU foreign ministers’ talks on Monday, the bloc’s top diplomat Federica Mogherini said of the accord:

“It’s an agreement that is working. It’s an agreement that we need for our security, and I would expect from the ministers today a strong signal of European unity and its support and the full commitment to have it implemented by all sides.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Lily Cusack, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
