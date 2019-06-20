Iran to meet Europe, China, Russia in Vienna on June 28

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Senior officials from France, Germany, Britain, China, Russia and Iran will meet on June 28 in Vienna to discuss ways to save the 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran, the European Union said in a statement on Thursday.

The meeting will look at how to “tackle challenges arising from the withdrawal and re-imposition of sanctions by the United States on Iran,” the EU said in a statement, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to quit the deal in May 2018.