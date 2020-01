French president Emmanuel Macron attends the Citizens' Convention for Climate at the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council in Paris, France, January 10, 2020. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Russia have a shared desire to safeguard Iran’s nuclear deal, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Macron said in a statement he had a phone call on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Leaders of Britain, France and Germany on Sunday called on Iran to return to full compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and refrain from further violence.